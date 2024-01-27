Whitmore totaled 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes during Friday's 138-104 win over Charlotte.

Whitmore had a productive performance off the bench Friday. Not only did he register the first double-double of his young career, his points and rebounding output were both career highs for the rookie out of Villanova. Whitmore has established a permanent bench role for himself since the beginning of the new year and is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over 19.0 minutes per game in January.