Whitmore ended with 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and six rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 135-119 victory over the Lakers.

Whitmore came out gunning, racking up 16 points in his first seven minutes of action, while also having multiple threes rim out Monday. The 19-year-old is on the rise as a potent offensive threat for the Rockets. He has logged five games with 25-plus minutes in January.