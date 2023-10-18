Whitmore will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Jalen Green (toe), Fred VanVleet (rest) and Dillon Brooks (rest) unavailable, Whitmore and fellow rookie Amen Thompson will start Houston's penultimate preseason contest. Whitmore has impressed thus far and will presumably get extended run versus San Antonio, but he'll likely return to a bench role for Friday's preseason finale versus Miami, which is expected to be a dress rehearsal for the regular season.