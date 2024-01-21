Whitmore contributed 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-126 overtime win over the Jazz.

Whitmore boomed from beyond the arc Saturday, which is an encouraging sign after posting 33.3 percent shooting on 3.8 threes per game and looking pensive as a shooter across eight prior contests. His 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game over that span represents quality production from the rookie overall. Whitmore should continue to see a relevant role with Tari Eason (leg) amid a multi-week absence.