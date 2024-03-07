Whitmore closed with 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Clippers.

Whitmore led all bench players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while ending as one of five Rockets players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Whitmore, who connected on a trio of threes over a bench-leading minute total, has recorded at least 15 points in 12 games this year.