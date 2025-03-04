Whitmore closed with 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 137-128 loss to the Thunder.

Whitmore stuffed the stat sheet Monday, leading the Rockets in points, rebounds, blocks, steals and playing time, albeit in a losing effort. The second-year forward received the starting nod for the first time during the 2024-25 campaign, as four members of the club's usual starting five were sidelined. Whitmore set new season-high marks in blocks and rebounds en route to his second double-double of the season. He also tied his career high of 27 points.