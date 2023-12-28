Whitmore produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 129-113 loss to Phoenix.

Whitemore scored double-digits for the second time in the past three games, stepping into a larger role after Jabari Smith was forced from the game due to an ankle injury. If Smith is going to miss additional time, Whitemore could become a regular piece in the rotation. While he is unlikely to push into the standard league discussion, those in deeper formats should keep an eye on his minutes moving forward.