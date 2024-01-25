Whitmore isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Jeff Green will replace Cam Whitmore in the starting lineup Wednesday. The rookie forward is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 19.7 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Will make first career start•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Hot from deep•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Strong outing off bench in defeat•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Shines off bench in loss•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Productive off bench Monday•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Scores 11 points in 15 minutes•