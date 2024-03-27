Coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that Whitmore (knee) is right on track with his three-week rehab timeline and is getting closer to a return, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

The red-hot Rockets have won nine straight and are vying for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so Whitmore's potential return is noteworthy, though Alperen Sengun (ankle/knee) isn't expected back even if Houston makes a postseason run. Whitmore hasn't played since March 10 and is due back in early April, barring a setback. Before his absence, the rookie had played 20-plus minutes in seven of his last 10 appearances, averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds during that stretch.