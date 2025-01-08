Whitmore contributed 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 win over the Wizards.

Whitmore continues to make a case for more minutes on the wings with Tari Eason (leg) still on the shelf. Over his last four outings, Whitmore has produced averages of 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per contest. He's someone to monitor in deeper formats going forward.