Coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday that Whitmore (knee) will miss roughly three weeks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitmore has already been ruled out for Tuesday's contest due to a right knee sprain and is now set to miss an extended period. Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Whitmore could still return before the end of the regular season on April 14.