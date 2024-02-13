Whitmore (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, but head coach Ime Udoka said the rookie could return for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Whitmore will miss his second consecutive game Monday due to a right ankle sprain, but the 19-year-old appears to be facing a short-term absence. Even if he doesn't show enough improvement in practice Tuesday to put himself on a path to play Wednesday, he should be ready to go coming out of the All-Star break. Whitmore has proven to be a strong per-minute scoring threat with averages of 17.4 points in 20.0 minutes per game over his last nine outings, but he's not providing much in other categories aside from rebounds (4.7 per game in that stretch) and three-pointers (2.7). Moreover, he may not have an avenue to see his minutes increase dramatically while starting forwards Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith are both healthy.