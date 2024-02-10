Whitmore (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Hawks, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Whitmore sprained his right ankle in Friday's game against the Raptors after accumulating 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes. There is no surprise that the Rockets have opted to rule him out on the second night of a back-to-back set here. The rookie's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Knicks. In his absence, Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Dillon Brooks are all candidates to see slightly increased workloads.