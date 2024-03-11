Whitmore has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a right knee sprain.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the rookie had been sharp since the All-Star break, as he averaged 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.3 minutes over his last 10 appearances. With Whitmore sidelined, there'll be more bench minutes available for fellow rookie Amen Thompson.