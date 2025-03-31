Whitmore contributed 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 13 minutes during Sunday's 148-109 victory over the Suns.

Dillon Brooks was ejected after just 11 minutes, and the Rockets were already without Tari Eason (rest) on the front end of this back-to-back set. Whitmore has upside, but he's been used sparingly this season when the team is near full strength. Across 45 regular-season appearances, Whitmore has averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in 16.1 minutes.