Whitmore logged 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal over 17 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Heat.

Whitmore only logged five appearances off the bench until mid-December, but he seems to be earning a bigger role of late. The rookie has logged double-digit minutes in each of his last four outings and has scored in double digits each time. In fact, Whitmore has registered 10 or more points in six of his last seven appearances at the NBA level, and while the Rockets' lack of depth on the wings have forced him to a bigger role, it's worth noting he's making the most of his opportunity. Whitmore could be an alternative as a streaming option, but he's a player worth holding on to in dynasty formats.