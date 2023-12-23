Whitmore closed Friday's 122-96 victory over the Mavericks with 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 14 minutes.

Whitmore rejoined the Rockets on Friday after spending more than two weeks in the G League, and he did all he could to make his case to stick with the parent club with a big offensive performance. The first-round rookie tallied a career-high 14 points in just 14 minutes despite going only 1-for-6 from deep, and he added nice numbers on the boards and on the defensive end given his limited court time. It should be noted, however, that Whitmore's opportunity Friday came in a Rockets rout, so he isn't guaranteed to see the court even this much moving forward.