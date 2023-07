Whitmore put up 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, eight steals and one block in 31 minutes of Thursday's 118-101 Summer League win over the Warriors.

With eight steals, Whitmore tied the Summer League record. He was all over the place on both ends of the court, and that's been the case for the entirety of the Summer League. Through four games, Whitmore is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.