Whimore (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Whitmore's absence streak will extend to three games Wednesday due to a right ankle sprain despite coach Ime Udoka saying the rookie forward could return against Memphis. Whitmore's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star Break on Feb. 22 against New Orleans.
More News
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Out Monday, may play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Out again Monday•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Done for night with ankle sprain•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Career-best 25 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Gets buckets in win•