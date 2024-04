Whitmore totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 22 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 loss to the Mavericks.

Whitmore returned from a nine-game absence Sunday and wasn't supposed to play more than 20 minutes as a precaution. Whitmore looked sharp, however, and he may take on a large role to close out the season.