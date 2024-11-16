Share Video

The Rockets recalled Whitmore from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League on Saturday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitmore will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. In the 20-year-old forward's seven appearances for Houston, he is averaging 6.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.

