Whitmore produced 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes during Friday's 122-95 loss to Minnesota.

Whitmore scored double-digits for the fourth time in the previous five games, as he continues to push his case for more playing time. With Tari Eason (leg) sidelined, Whitemore has been able to slide up in the rotation. There is not a lot to see from a fantasy perspective just yet, providing managers with a wait-and-see opportunity. Should he be able to crack 20 minutes at any point this season, he might be a name worth taking a flier on.