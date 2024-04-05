Whitmore racked up 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one block over 23 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 loss to the Warriors.

Whitmore didn't miss a step despite being absent for nine straight games due to an ankle injury. If including his previous outings before the injury, he's now scored in double digits in six games in a row -- and in all but three of his 13 appearances since the All-Star break. Whitmore is not expected to crack the starting lineup any time soon, but he remains a valuable scoring alternative off the bench. He's definitively worth a flyer as a streaming alternative.