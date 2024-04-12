Whitmore recorded 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 loss to the Jazz.

Whitmore has seen regular minutes off the bench in recent weeks and has scored in double digits in all but one of his last seven contests, with the lone exception being the April 9 matchup against the Magic where he got tossed. He's been making the most of his minutes and should handle a decent workload in the final two games of the season with the Rockets already eliminated from the playoffs.