Whitmore tallied 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and a steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-101 Summer League win over the Pistons.

Whitmore started the game with two emphatic dunks to set the tone for the Rockets and continued his solid play throughout the game despite being overshadowed by teammates Jabari Smith and Tari Eason. The 20th overall pick displayed his shooting ability but was really impressive getting to the basket and finishing above the rim. Whitmore will likely be in competition with Eason for playing time off the bench to begin the season.