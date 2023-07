Whitmore posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 win over the Jazz.

Whitmore continues his impressive play in Summer League, producing solid numbers on both ends of the floor. Despite his impressive play thus far, the Rockets' depth at the wing could make it challenging for the Vilanova product to see extended minutes to start the season.