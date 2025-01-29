Whitmore (illness) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Whitmore has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Houston's previous outing due to an illness. Whitmore is averaging 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
