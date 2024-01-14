Whitmore provided 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 145-113 loss to Boston.

Whitmore started the season in the G League, but if his recent performances at the NBA level are of any indication, then he clearly belongs in The Association. Even though he's been playing off the bench and not seeing steady minutes, he's found a way to make his presence felt, predominantly with his scoring figures. Through his last seven games off the bench, Whitmore has scored in double digits six times and is averaging 12.3 points per contest while shooting 49.2 percent from the field.