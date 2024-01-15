Whitmore finished with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes in Monday's 124-115 loss to Philadelphia.

Whitmore led all bench players in Monday's contest in rebounds while finishing with a bench-high-tying scoring total in a balanced showing on the Rockets' second unit. Whitmore has tallied at least 14 points in four games this season, including in three of his last four outings. He has now hauled in six or more boards in two straight contests and in three games this year.