Whitmore ended with 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's 99-89 preseason win over the Spurs.

Whitmore was named the 2023 Summer League MVP despite being selected with the 20th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he continues to prove his doubters wrong with solid numbers in the preseason. As good as he's been, however, Whitmore is expected to open the season on the bench, though a growth in his role once the season progresses can't be ruled out.