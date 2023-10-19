Whitmore finished with 17 points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, two assists, six steals and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 117-103 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Whitmore has shown interesting traits in both the Summer League and the preseason, but all signs point to him opening the 2023-24 season on a bench role, and he will have to work hard -- and improve his shooting -- to compete for a starting nod. Whitmore has scored at least 15 points in three of his four preseason appearances.