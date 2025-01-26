Whitmore (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

An illness will put Whitmore in jeopardy of missing his first regular-season game since Dec. 14. Since and including Jan. 1, the 2023 first-round pick has averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 21.1 minutes per game. Jae'Sean Tate, Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard would be in line to see their minutes off the bench increase if Whitmore is not cleared to play.