Whitmore (knee) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Sunday's contest against the Mavericks.

Whitmore has been nearing a return for quite some time, and the probable tag suggests the former Villanova standout could see minutes off the bench for the first time since March 10. Before his absence, the rookie had played 20-plus minutes in seven of his last 10 appearances, averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds during that stretch.