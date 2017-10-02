Rockets' Cameron Oliver: Out four-to-six weeks with fractured hand
Oliver is dealing with a fractured right hand and will be reevaluated in four-to-six weeks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
An undrafted free agent out of Nevada, this is yet another tough blow for his chances of sticking with the Rockets during the upcoming season. He'll miss the entirety of the team's preseason schedule and at least the first few weeks of the regular season, which will limit his chances for impressing the coaching staff. We should see his status updated as he progresses through his recovery, but even at full strength, Oliver isn't a relevant fantasy option.
