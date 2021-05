Oliver notched 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in Sunday's 124-95 loss to the Hawks.

In only his fourth NBA game, Oliver recorded his first career double-double. The 24-year-old also performed well defensively, logging three blocks. The forward could be brought back to the Rockets next season, but he'll likely have a smaller role.