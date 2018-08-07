Anthony verbally agreed to join the Rockets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Anthony's intentions to join the Rockets have been a badly kept secret, as the move was essentially a foregone conclusion following his trade to Atlanta. Things didn't mesh as anticipated during his first, and now only, campaign in Oklahoma City last season. Acting largely as a spot-up shooter, Anthony averaged the fewest points (16.2) and assists (1.3) of his career without gaining efficiency. It remains to be seen what his role in Houston will be, but he'll presumably start and be a major cog in one of the league's most potent offenses.