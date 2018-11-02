Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Coming off bench Friday vs. Brooklyn
Anthony will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Nets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
With James Ennis (hamstring) returning to the lineup, Anthony will come off the pine. In four games off the bench this season, Anthony is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 30.4 minutes.
