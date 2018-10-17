Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Coming off bench in opener
Anthony will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
As expected, James Ennis and P.J. Tucker will start at the forward spots. Anthony could still trend near 30 minutes, however, and could see high usage off the bench as a main scoring option.
