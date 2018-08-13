Anthony, who is set to sign a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, may come off the bench during the upcoming season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After the Thunder were eliminated in the first round of the postseason in April, Anthony was adamant that he wouldn't accept a reserve role if he had returned to Oklahoma City in 2018-19. The Thunder ultimately parted ways with Anthony after he exercised his $28 million player option earlier this offseason, trading him to Atlanta in July before the Hawks waived him shortly after the acquisition. Anthony then agreed to continue his career in Houston, where it was expected that he would slot in as the club's starting power forward. It appears that the Rockets have since called an audible on that plan, but the bench move shouldn't dramatically hinder Anthony's fantasy value, assuming he's receptive to the assignment. Anthony looks poised to serve as the go-to scorer for the second unit for a few spurts per game while still logging plenty of time alongside James Harden and Chris Paul as a supplementary option on offense. Riding shotgun with two of the NBA's elite playmakers should translate to plenty of quality looks from the outside for Anthony, who saw his efficiency crater in the Thunder's more stagnant offense last season.