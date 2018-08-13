Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Could be headed for bench role
Anthony, who is set to sign a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, may come off the bench during the upcoming season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After the Thunder were eliminated in the first round of the postseason in April, Anthony was adamant that he wouldn't accept a reserve role if he had returned to Oklahoma City in 2018-19. The Thunder ultimately parted ways with Anthony after he exercised his $28 million player option earlier this offseason, trading him to Atlanta in July before the Hawks waived him shortly after the acquisition. Anthony then agreed to continue his career in Houston, where it was expected that he would slot in as the club's starting power forward. It appears that the Rockets have since called an audible on that plan, but the bench move shouldn't dramatically hinder Anthony's fantasy value, assuming he's receptive to the assignment. Anthony looks poised to serve as the go-to scorer for the second unit for a few spurts per game while still logging plenty of time alongside James Harden and Chris Paul as a supplementary option on offense. Riding shotgun with two of the NBA's elite playmakers should translate to plenty of quality looks from the outside for Anthony, who saw his efficiency crater in the Thunder's more stagnant offense last season.
More News
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to formally sign Monday•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Agrees to join Houston•
-
Carmelo Anthony: Clears waivers•
-
Carmelo Anthony: Finalizes buyout with Hawks•
-
Hawks' Carmelo Anthony: Preparing to sign with Houston•
-
Hawks' Carmelo Anthony: Traded to Hawks, will be waived•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...