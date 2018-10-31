Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Delivers a dud in Tuesday's loss
Anthony had eight points (2-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 104-85 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Anthony was awful in this one after combining for 46 points over the last two games. The 34-year-old forward is far removed from his prime, but he can still fill it up offensively, if only occasionally. With James Harden (hamstring) questionable (at best) heading into Friday's matchup with the Nets, Anthony could be in line to see 30-plus minutes and be an offensive focal point once again.
