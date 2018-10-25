Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Drops season-high 22 off bench
Anthony scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 100-89 loss to the Jazz.
After three sluggish performances to begin the season, Anthony flashed a bit of his old form while receiving a starter's workload. James Harden left Wednesday's contest with hamstring tightness, and if he's forced to miss any additional time, the 34-year-old Anthony would likely be pushed into a lead role on offense -- a shift that could do wonders for his fantasy value in the short term, even if it probably won't help the 1-3 Rockets win more games.
More News
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Coming off bench in opener•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Out for rest Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 12 points in return to bench•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Headed back to bench role•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times