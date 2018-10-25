Anthony scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 100-89 loss to the Jazz.

After three sluggish performances to begin the season, Anthony flashed a bit of his old form while receiving a starter's workload. James Harden left Wednesday's contest with hamstring tightness, and if he's forced to miss any additional time, the 34-year-old Anthony would likely be pushed into a lead role on offense -- a shift that could do wonders for his fantasy value in the short term, even if it probably won't help the 1-3 Rockets win more games.