Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Enters starting lineup
Anthony will start during Friday's game against the Clippers, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
The Rockets are dealing with injuries to James Harden (hamstring) and James Ennis (hamstring), so Anthony will get the promotion into the starting five. During the Rockets' most recent game Wednesday, Anthony posted season highs in points (22) and field-goal attempts (17).
More News
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Drops season-high 22 off bench•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Coming off bench in opener•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Out for rest Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 12 points in return to bench•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times