Anthony will start during Friday's game against the Clippers, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The Rockets are dealing with injuries to James Harden (hamstring) and James Ennis (hamstring), so Anthony will get the promotion into the starting five. During the Rockets' most recent game Wednesday, Anthony posted season highs in points (22) and field-goal attempts (17).

More News
Our Latest Stories