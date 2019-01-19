Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to find new team by Feb. 7
Anthony, who has been away from the Rockets since mutually parting ways with the team in mid-November, reportedly has "multiple options available" for his next destination and is expected to decide on a landing spot by Feb. 7, according to Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
Anthony's star has faded following an underwhelming stint in Oklahoma City in 2017-18 and an even more disastrous one in Houston over 10 appearances this season before the Rockets' brain trust elected to pull the plug. As an inefficient high-volume shooter who struggles on the defensive end, the 10-time All-Star is probably best suited for a lower-minute role as a second-unit scorer, a reality he may have to accept no matter where he ultimately lands. Though trade discussions surrounding Anthony have been quiet since he was exiled by the Rockets, the 34-year-old has reportedly been working out on his own in preparation for another opportunity elsewhere. While Anthony is playing on a meager one-year, $2.39 million contract, it's unclear if any team is willing to surrender a genuine asset to acquire the forward even at that meager price. As a result, it's possible the Rockets will opt to buy him out at some point in February and clear the way for him to sign with another team.
