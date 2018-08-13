Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to formally sign Monday
Anthony is expected to sign a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Anthony's move to Houston has been telegraphed for weeks, but the veteran first had to finalize a buyout with the Hawks before putting pen to paper for his new squad. With Anthony officially clearing waivers earlier this month, it appears he's now ready to sign Houston. The 34-year-old, who averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game with the Thunder in 2017-18, will likely slot in as the Rockets' starting power forward during the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Agrees to join Houston•
-
Carmelo Anthony: Clears waivers•
-
Carmelo Anthony: Finalizes buyout with Hawks•
-
Hawks' Carmelo Anthony: Preparing to sign with Houston•
-
Hawks' Carmelo Anthony: Traded to Hawks, will be waived•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: To part ways with Thunder•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...