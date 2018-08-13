Anthony is expected to sign a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anthony's move to Houston has been telegraphed for weeks, but the veteran first had to finalize a buyout with the Hawks before putting pen to paper for his new squad. With Anthony officially clearing waivers earlier this month, it appears he's now ready to sign Houston. The 34-year-old, who averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game with the Thunder in 2017-18, will likely slot in as the Rockets' starting power forward during the upcoming campaign.