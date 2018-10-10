Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Expected to play Friday
Anthony (rest) is expected to play Friday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anthony sat out Tuesday's preseason game against Shanghai for rest, but should be back to face the Grizzlies during the Rockets' preseason finale. In three exhibitions, Anthony has averaged 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while drilling 3.0 threes per contest at 50.0 percent.
