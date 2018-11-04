Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Has 17 points Saturday
Anthony tallied 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), and seven rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 victory over the Bulls.
Anthony took the second most shot attempts for the Rockets, finishing with 17 points but adding just seven rebounds. He has begun to find his rhythm on the offensive end but continues to do nothing else from a fantasy perspective. At this stage he does not need to be on a standard league roster unless you are simply in need of points and threes.
