Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Headed back to bench role
Anthony will shift back into a bench role for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Rockets' play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
With P.J. Tucker missing time recently due to injury, Anthony got some work in with the top unit. However, he's now slated to shift back to the bench, as Tucker has been cleared for a return and will reclaim a starting role. Anthony is expected to open the season in a reserve capacity, but he should be one of the team's top scoring threats in the second unit.
More News
