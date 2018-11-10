Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Listed as out with illness
Anthony is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to an illness.
This is the first news of Anthony dealing with an illness, so he may have just felt the effects when he woke up. In his stead Saturday, James Ennis, Gerald Green and Gary Clark could all see expanded roles.
