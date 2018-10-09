Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Out for rest Tuesday
Anthony will sit out Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks for rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With the regular season just over a week away, the Rockets will look to get some of their veterans a day off. Anthony will get the night off Tuesday as a result and there's no injury to worry about here. Look for Anthony to rejoin the lineup for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies and he also should be a full go by the regular-season opener.
