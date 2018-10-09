Anthony will sit out Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks for rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the regular season just over a week away, the Rockets will look to get some of their veterans a day off. Anthony will get the night off Tuesday as a result and there's no injury to worry about here. Look for Anthony to rejoin the lineup for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies and he also should be a full go by the regular-season opener.