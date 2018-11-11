Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Role with team uncertain
Anthony (illness) recently met with the Rockets to discuss his role on the team moving forward and how the two sides will proceed together for the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Anthony was sidelined for the first time all season in Saturday's 96-89 loss to the Spurs due to the illness, leaving his status for the second half of the back-to-back Sunday against the Pacers somewhat uncertain. More so than the ailment, Anthony's poor shooting on high volume through the Rockets' first 10 games remains the greater concern for his future outlook. Anthony has hit just 40.5 percent of his 12.1 field-goal attempts per game and is hitting three-point shots at a 32.8 percent clip. Those percentages are roughly in line with those he submitted for Oklahoma City last season, but Houston may have hoped that their offensive system might have yielded greater efficiency from the 34-year-old. Anthony's erratic shooting and poor defense are traits that may prompt coach Mike D'Antoni to exclude the forward from his rotation in future contests, something that could eventually motivate the veteran to seek a buyout.
